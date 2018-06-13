Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Will run bases Thursday
Donaldson (calf) is set to run the bases during the Blue Jays' off day Thursday before potentially heading out on a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager John Gibbons was noncommittal when discussing Donaldson's timetable, but it appears as though the plan is for the third baseman to compete in a a minor-league game or two before returning to the field with Toronto. More should be known regarding his status following Thursday's series of baserunning drills.
