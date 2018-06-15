Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Won't be activated Friday
Donaldson (calf) will not be activated from the disabled list Friday, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Donaldson ran the bases Thursday but still needs some more running so that he can "be competitive when he returns," according to general manager Ross Atkins. His return date is not yet known.
