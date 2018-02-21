Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Makes offseason adjustments

Estrada altered the delivery and approach to his change-up heading into the 2018 season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Estrada underwent a rough 2017 campaign, posting a 4.98 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 33 starts, which clearly marked his worst season as a starter since he occupied a full-time role dating back to the 2012 season. The right-hander was able to notice that he slowed his arm down whenever he threw a change-up last year, which led some to wonder whether he was tipping his pitches. Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com noted that according to Baseball Savant, opponents hit .245 with a .480 slugging percentage against that pitch in 2017 after hitting just .162 with a .304 slugging percentage the year before. A tweak in his delivery may not help Estrada reach the statistical numbers he did in 2015 or 2016 mainly because regression was going to catch up to him eventually, but he should be able to rebound from last season.