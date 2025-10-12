Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Added to roster for ALCS
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays included Scherzer on their roster for the ALCS against the Mariners, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Scherzer was left of the ALDS roster but is back for the championship series with Toronto needing some more length for the seven-game series. It remains to be seen if the 41-year-old will step into the Blue Jays' rotation or if he'll operate out of the bullpen versus Seattle.
