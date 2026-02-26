Scherzer signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

There had been mutual interest between Scherzer and the Blue Jays during the offseason, and the two sides have now finally agreed on a deal that includes up to $10 million in incentives. There's no doubt the veteran righty lost a step last season, as he finished the regular season with a career-worst 5.19 ERA and gave up 19 homers in 85 innings (17 starts). That being said, he still maintained a strong 82:23 K:BB in the regular season and posted a 3.77 ERA in three starts during Toronto's postseason run. With Shane Bieber (forearm) due to open the season on the injured list, there's a path for Scherzer to be included in the Jays' Opening Day rotation, though he likely won't be guaranteed a starting job when the team's starters are all healthy.