Scherzer (5-3) yielded four runs on three hits and four walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out eight and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Scherzer coughed up a three-run homer to Ben Rice in the first inning and an RBI double to Cody Bellinger in the third. It was Scherzer's second straight outing of fewer than five innings pitched, though the eight punchouts were his most since fanning 11 Tigers on July 27. He posted a streak of five consecutive quality starts but has since allowed 12 runs in 14.1 innings, raising his season ERA from 3.60 to 4.36 in the process. Scherzer is currently expected to face the Orioles at home next weekend.