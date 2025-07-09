Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Cleared to start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer (thumb) is listed as the Blue Jays' probable starter for Friday's game against the Athletics in Sacramento.
Though Scherzer continued to deal with inflammation in his right thumb during his most recent start last Saturday against the Angels, he'll be ready to take the hill for his next turn through the rotation on five days' rest. Scherzer has yet to reach 90 pitches in any of his four appearances this season, and with the All-Star break looming, the Blue Jays may not be willing to overextend him during Friday's start.
