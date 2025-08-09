Scherzer (2-2) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Scherzer put in a decent effort, but Clayton Kershaw was just a little better for the Dodgers. Scherzer's 98 pitches were a season high, and he threw 63 strikes to earn his third straight quality start, though he's taken both of his losses on the year during that span. He's now at a 4.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB through 47 innings across nine starts this season. The 41-year-old's next outing is projected to be another tough one, as he's lined up for a home start versus the Cubs next week.