Scherzer (thumb) threw 50 pitches over three innings in a simulated game in the Florida State League on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer has been working his way back from a thumb injury that has limited him to just one start this year, which came all the way back on March 29. The right-hander is expected to throw an additional side session in the coming days at the team's Player Development Complex in Florida. Manager John Schneider said that the team will "go from there" after the session and determine the next steps in Scherzer's recovery.