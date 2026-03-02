Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Could pitch in game Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer could be ready for his Grapefruit League debut as soon as Saturday versus the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Scherzer is in Blue Jays camp after agreeing to terms last week, though his deal has yet to be officially announced. It's not a given that the 41-year-old will be part of the Opening Day rotation, but Scherzer had been throwing on his own so it shouldn't take too long to rebuild his stamina.
