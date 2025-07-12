Scherzer (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Friday.

Scherzer threw a season-high 90 pitches (59 strikes) to secure his first win and first quality start of the season. He was sharp through five innings before serving up a two-run home run to Nick Kurtz and a solo shot to Tyler Soderstrom in the sixth. Scherzer is now at a 4.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 23 innings over five starts this year. He's dealt with inflammation in his thumb throughout the year and will likely have to manage the issue in the second half as well, which could limit his effectiveness and ability to pitch deeper into games if the issue flares up.