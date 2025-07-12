Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Earns win with quality start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Friday.
Scherzer threw a season-high 90 pitches (59 strikes) to secure his first win and first quality start of the season. He was sharp through five innings before serving up a two-run home run to Nick Kurtz and a solo shot to Tyler Soderstrom in the sixth. Scherzer is now at a 4.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 23 innings over five starts this year. He's dealt with inflammation in his thumb throughout the year and will likely have to manage the issue in the second half as well, which could limit his effectiveness and ability to pitch deeper into games if the issue flares up.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Cleared to start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Battles thumb through four innings•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Cleared to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Also felt forearm tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Dealt with thumb fatigue Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Fans seven in no-decision•