Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Fares poorly in return

Scherzer (1-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

After missing more than six weeks due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation, Scherzer didn't have his best stuff on the mound in his return Wednesday. The 41-year-old right-hander has now made it through four innings just one time through six starts so far this year, failing to record more than four punchouts in any outing. Scherzer will take a miserable 10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB over 22 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Boston.