Scherzer has been unable to ramp up his throwing due to lingering right forearm discomfort, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer landed on the 15-day injured list early last week with forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. The ankle injury is no longer bothering him, but the nagging forearm issue is preventing Scherzer from advancing in his rehab. He's undergone MRIs that have come back clean, but the veteran righty is still seeking answers for why his forearm is still giving him trouble, noting that he will "talk to more doctors and figure it out."