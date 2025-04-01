Scherzer has been given a cortisone injection in his injured right thumb, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The hope is that the injection will help reduce inflammation and discomfort in the thumb. Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend and when he will resume throwing will be determined based on how the thumb responds to rest and the injection.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Heads to IL with thumb issue•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Exits with lat soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Exits with lat soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: On track to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Thumb responds well to start•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Making start Saturday•