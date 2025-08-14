Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Goes seven innings in third win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer (3-2) earned the win Thursday over the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out three.
Scherzer was excellent Thursday, blanking Chicago for five innings before allowing a lone run on a Michael Busch homer in the sixth. The 41-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 2.42 ERA over his last four starts (26 innings), lowering his ERA to 3.83 on the year with a 1.07 WHIP and 52 strikeouts across 10 starts (54 innings). Scherzer will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Pittsburgh.
