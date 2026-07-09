Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Mixed bag in rehab start

Scherzer (back) was charged with five runs (four earned) on six hits and no walks over four innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. He struck out five.

It wasn't a great outing from a run prevention standpoint, but Scherzer picked up 16 whiffs on his 72 pitches, which is encouraging. He averaged 93.4 mph with his four-seamer, which is slightly up from what he's averaged during his time with the Blue Jays this season. Scherzer will likely make one more rehab start during the All-Star break before rejoining the Blue Jays' rotation for the start of the second half, assuming all goes well. He has a 10.23 ERA in six starts with the big club in 2026.