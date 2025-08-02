Scherzer (2-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Royals, allowing one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The 41-year-old right-hander produced his third quality start in his last four trips to the mound on 84 pitches (57 strikes), and Scherzer was shutting out Kansas City until Salvador Perez took him deep in the sixth inning. Scherzer continues to have trouble keeping the ball in the yard -- he's served up nine homers in 41 innings on the season -- but he's doing a better job of late of keeping the bases empty for them, posting a 4.13 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 28:2 K:BB in 24 innings over that four-start stretch. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Dodgers.