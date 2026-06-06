Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Next start could come in majors

Scherzer (forearm) gave up three runs on five hits and a walk over 3.2 innings for Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. He struck out five.

While the results weren't great, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the 41-year-old right-hander topped out at 95.7 mph with his fastball while throwing 73 pitches (44 strikes). Scherzer has dealt with a litany of healthy issues in the early part of the season, including right forearm tightness, but he's closing in on returning to the Blue Jays' rotation for the first time April 24. It's not yet clear whether the organization will activate him from the IL next week for a home series against the Phillies, or have Scherzer make one more rehab start.