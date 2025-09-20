Scherzer (5-4) coughed up seven runs on seven hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Friday at Kansas City. He struck out two.

The future Hall-of-Famer posted the second shortest start of his 18-year career, with the briefest being a one-out appearance June 11, 2021 he left with injury. Despite generating a respectable eight whiffs out of his 45 total pitches, Scherzer was pounded by the Royals, as five of the seven hits he allowed went for extra bases. Overall, the 41-year-old now sports a 5.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB while giving up 18 long balls in 80 total frames. Scherzer will look to bounce back in his next outing, currently slated to come at home against the Rays next weekend.