Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: On track to start Wednesday

Scherzer (forearm) threw a bullpen session Sunday and expressed confidence that he would be available to pitch against the Phillies on Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

"[I] checked a lot of boxes, and recovered well...I can tell you I'm good. Yeah, I'll be able to go Wednesday," Scherzer noted after Sunday's bullpen session. He landed on the 15-day injured list in late April due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation and was also dealing with a right thumb issue during his recovery. The Blue Jays are also expecting Dylan Cease (hamstring) to return from the IL in the coming week, giving the team a much-needed boost in the rotation.