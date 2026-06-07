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Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: On track to start Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Scherzer (forearm) threw a bullpen session Sunday and expressed confidence that he would be available to pitch against the Phillies on Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

"[I] checked a lot of boxes, and recovered well...I can tell you I'm good. Yeah, I'll be able to go Wednesday," Scherzer noted after Sunday's bullpen session. He landed on the 15-day injured list in late April due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation and was also dealing with a right thumb issue during his recovery. The Blue Jays are also expecting Dylan Cease (hamstring) to return from the IL in the coming week, giving the team a much-needed boost in the rotation.

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