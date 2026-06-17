Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Scratched due to back spasms

The Blue Jays placed Scherzer on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to back spasms.

Scherzer had been slated to start Wednesday in Boston, but the Blue Jays instead opted to put him on the shelf after he experienced the back issue when he woke up Monday and didn't respond to treatment as quickly as the team had hoped, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca. Toronto recalled Chad Dallas from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move, and he could be tasked with covering multiple innings out of the bullpen Wednesday once opening pitcher Braydon Fisher exits the contest. Scherzer's move to the IL comes just one week after the Blue Jays activated him following an absence of nearly seven weeks due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. The transaction is retroactive to Sunday, so Scherzer will be eligible for activation as soon as June 29.