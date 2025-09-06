Scherzer (back) is now slated to start Sunday's series finale against the Yankees in The Bronx, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Scherzer contended with upper-back tightness during his most recent start last Sunday against the Brewers, but since he reported improvement afterward and was able to go through his between-starts routine, the right-hander was initially penciled in to start Saturday's contest versus the Yankees. Though Scherzer hasn't suffered any setbacks, manager John Schneider said he made the decision to push the 41-year-old back an extra day in order to give him more time to recover from the injury. Scherzer isn't expected to be operating with any restrictions during Sunday's outing.