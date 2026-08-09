Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Top-10 all time in strikeouts

Scherzer did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four across 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Scherzer turned back the clock in Philadelphia, keeping the Phillies off the board the first five innings. His punchout of Kyle Schwarber in the sixth was his fourth of the game, and it moved Scherzer up to 10th in the all-time leaderboard with 3,516 career strikeouts, surpassing Walter Johnson. Unfortunately for Scherzer, the good times were short-lived after he gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, leading to the right-hander being pulled. In what is likely Scherzer's last season, he needs 18 more strikeouts to match Gaylord Parry for ninth on the all-time Ks leaderboard. Scherzer's next start is scheduled for next week at the Rogers Centre against the Yankees.