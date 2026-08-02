Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Turns in quality start vs. Cards

Scherzer allowed one run on four hits and a walk across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Cardinals. He struck out five.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Scherzer after he only went 2.2 innings in his first start back from the IL against the Nationals his last time out. Sunday's effort marked Scherzer's third quality start in eight outings this season, his first since April 18. Overall, the veteran right-hander sports a 7.92 ERA with a 1.63 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB across 30.2 innings this year. Scherzer's currently slated to face the Cubs on the road his next time out.