Scherzer (1-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings to earn the win in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday against the Mariners.

Scherzer drew his first start of the postseason and took the mound for game action for the first time since Sept. 24. He understandably showed some rust, issuing two free passes in the first inning and a leadoff homer in the second inning. He settled in from there, allowing only a pair of singles and walks across his final 3.2 frames of work. It's unclear when Scherzer will be called upon next, but he played a big part in the Blue Jays leveling the ALCS through four games.