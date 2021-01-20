Brantley signed a three-year contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The financial terms of the deal haven't yet been disclosed. Brantley will join George Springer in Toronto just one day after Springer inked a six-year deal with the team. Brantley spent the past two seasons with the Astros and appeared in 46 games during the abbreviated 2020 season, slashing .300/.364/.476 with five home runs and 22 RBI. The 33-year-old has had an OPS above .800 in each of the past four seasons and will attempt to build on his success with the Blue Jays in 2021.
More News
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Checks out fine after X-ray•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Leads Astros with two homers•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Fills box score•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Three hits in loss•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Collects five hits in doubleheader•