Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Arrighetti (foot) is "on track to pitch [Friday] if we need him," Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Arrighetti threw 3.2 innings and 50 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, and he came out of a bullpen session Wednesday with no issues. While the right-hander appears in line to be part of Toronto's pitching plan Friday against the Yankees, it's unclear whether it will be a traditional start or in bulk relief. It will be Arrighetti's Blue Jays debut, as he was acquired via trade after landing on the 15-day injured list in late July with Morton's neuroma in his right foot.