Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Completely lacks control Saturday

Yesavage allowed four runs on one hit and seven walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Saturday.

Yesavage threw just 20 of 59 pitches for strikes. While he did plenty of damage over the first two innings, the Blue Jays were able to initially keep pace with the Padres to spare the right-hander from taking a loss. Yesavage had allowed 19 runs (18 earned) over his previous six starts spanning 36.1 innings, but his 29:15 K:BB in that span shows some warning signs. The 22-year-old is at a 3.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 69:39 K:BB through 75 innings over 14 starts this season.