Yesavage allowed one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings for Double-A New Hampshire on Wednesday. He struck out eight.

After giving up five runs in 6.2 innings during his first two Double-A outings, Yesavage found his rhythm again, firing 49 of 75 pitches for strikes and flashing the form that has seen him race through the Blue Jays' system in 2025. Over 62.1 innings across three levels, the 21-year-old righty sports a 2.45 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 104:27 K:BB, and if he strings together more performances like this one, another bump up to Triple-A could be coming later this summer.