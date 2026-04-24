GM Ross Atkins said Friday that the Blue Jays are still discussing whether Yesavage (shoulder) will need another minor-league rehab start or if his next outing will come in the majors, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander has already made five rehab starts in the minor leagues, though his last outing Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo lasted just 2.1 frames and 64 pitches. The Blue Jays were hoping to get Yesavage built up to about 75 pitches before adding him to the big-league rotation, so he seems likely to need another game in the minors. If that's the case, the 22-year-old could still make his season debut as early as next weekend in Minnesota.