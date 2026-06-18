Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Stumbles late

Yesavage didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks over 7.1 innings. He struck out six.

Yesavage was stellar earlier, as he held Boston to just one hit through his first six scoreless innings. However, Yesavage allowed a run in the seventh before the Red Sox tied the game with back-to-back home runs to open the eighth. Despite the tough finish, it was a positive outing overall for the 22-year-old Yesavage, who had given up 11 runs in 10.2 innings while issuing eight walks in his previous two starts. Overall, he's 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 53:25 K:BB across 10 starts (55 innings) this season. Yesavage is currently slated to face the Astros at home his next time out.