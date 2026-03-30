Yesavage (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Friday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Yesavage will throw 45 pitches in the simulated game, the latest step in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. After not appearing in any spring training games, Yesavage is still building his arm up. He'll likely need multiple starts on a rehab assignment before he's ready to join the Blue Jays' rotation.