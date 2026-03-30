Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Will throw sim game Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yesavage (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Friday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Yesavage will throw 45 pitches in the simulated game, the latest step in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. After not appearing in any spring training games, Yesavage is still building his arm up. He'll likely need multiple starts on a rehab assignment before he's ready to join the Blue Jays' rotation.
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