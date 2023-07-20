Morton (10-7) took the loss against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Morton had notched a victory in each of his previous five appearances coming into Wednesday, but that streak came to an end again Arizona. The veteran hurler surrendered his most runs since the Mets tagged him for four nearly six weeks ago, though he did manage to keep the ball in the park for the fourth time in his past five outings. Morton's season 1.37 WHIP is in line to be his worst over a full season since 2015, but he's still managed to put together a strong campaign with a 3.36 ERA and 119:46 K:BB over 109.2 frames through 19 starts.