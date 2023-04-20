Morton (2-2) took the loss against San Diego on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Morton pitched well Wednesday, but he took the loss as a result of serving up a solo homer to Juan Soto in the fourth inning that was the lone run in the contest. The veteran hurler nonetheless had plenty of positive takeaways from the outing, as he recorded his second straight quality start and yielded a season-low five hits. Morton did struggle a bit with walks, and he's now issued multiple free passes in each of his first four contests this season. The right-hander's 17:10 K:BB through 22.1 innings isn't ideal, but he's managed a 3.22 ERA thus far.