Morton (4-2) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings to earn the win Monday versus Washington.

Morton had a shaky fourth inning -- he gave up a two-run home run to Josh Bell and an RBI single to opposing pitcher Joe Ross. Other than that, it was a decent effort for Morton's second consecutive win. The right-hander has a 4.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 67:21 K:BB across 57 innings this year. He lines up to face the Dodgers this weekend in his next start.