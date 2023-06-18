Morton (6-6) earned the win Sunday, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings against Colorado. He struck out eight.

Morton got off to a shaky start, allowing five runs in the first two innings. However, he'd hold the Rockies at bay from there as Atlanta eventually rallied to win 14-6. The 39-year-old Morton has logged eight or more strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. He now sports a 3.71 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP and 93:36 K:BB through 14 starts (80 innings) this season. He's slated for a road matchup with the Reds in his next outing.