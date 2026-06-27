Braves' Grant Holmes: Available in relief, next start TBD

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that Holmes will be available out of the bullpen this weekend in San Francisco, but the righty hurler could still start next week if he isn't needed in relief versus the Giants, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Holmes has struggled of late, logging no more than 4.2 innings over his past three starts and pitching to a 6.10 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB over that span. His next start is projected to be Tuesday against St. Louis, but that outing may now hinge on whether Holmes is needed out of the bullpen this weekend in San Francisco. If Holmes does indeed appear in relief, Atlanta could opt to move Martin Perez up a day, since he'd be working on five days of rest after last appearing Wednesday against San Diego.