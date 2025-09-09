Holmes (elbow) began his throwing program Monday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Holmes has already been ruled out for the remainder of this season after he was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow in early August. The goal is for the righty to continue to ramp up his throwing over the next two months and head into the offseason and spring training without restrictions. However, given the nature of Holmes' injury, the possibility of setbacks are there.