Atlanta selected Holmes' contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Ray Kerr was demoted after handing out three free passes in his inning of work Saturday, and Holmes will be the one to replace Kerr in the Atlanta bullpen. A first-round pick by the Dodgers in 2014, Holmes still has yet to make his major-league debut, though that figures to change in the coming days. Now 28, Holmes has posted a 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB in 41 innings for Gwinnett this season.