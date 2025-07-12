Holmes took a no-decision Friday against the Cardinals, giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out one.

It was one of the worst outings of the season for Holmes, who established a season low in strikeouts and yielded his most runs since May 7. Friday marked the 29-year-old right-hander's shortest appearance among his 19 starts, and the nine hits allowed set a season high. Holmes still owns a steady 3.77 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 119:50 K:BB across 105 frames ahead of the All-Star break, and his spot should remain solidified in Atlanta's injury-ravaged rotation.