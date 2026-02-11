Holmes (elbow) said Wednesday that he's 100 percent healthy as spring training gets underway, Reggie Chatman of 11 Alive News Atlanta reports.

Holmes didn't pitch after July 26 last season due to a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, but he was able to avoid surgery and treated the injury with rest and rehab. He was cleared to begin a throwing program in early September, and after experiencing no complications while he continued to ramp up over the offseason, Holmes looks like he'll be free of restrictions heading into the 2026 season. Holmes being back to full health takes on added importance for the Atlanta rotation after Spencer Schwellenbach was placed on the 60-day injured list earlier this week due to an elbow injury that could require arthroscopic surgery.