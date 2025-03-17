Holmes tossed 93 pitches (63 strikes) in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.
The right-hander seems ready for Opening Day as he prepares to begin the season in Atlanta's rotation. Holmes posted a 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 70:15 K:BB over 68.1 big-league innings last year while working primarily in relief, but the organization had plenty of success in 2024 with Reynaldo Lopez's conversion to the rotation.
