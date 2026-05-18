Holmes (3-1) earned the win against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing five hits and one walk while generating four strikeouts over six innings.

Holmes was efficient, throwing 58 of 87 pitches for strikes and earning his fourth quality start of the year. It marked the second time in nine outings the 30-year-old walked only one batter, and he's now yielded three earned runs or fewer eight times. He'll carry a 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 38:22 K:BB across 47.1 innings into a home matchup against the Nationals next weekend.