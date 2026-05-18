Braves' Grant Holmes: Goes six scoreless in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmes (3-1) earned the win against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing five hits and one walk while generating four strikeouts over six innings.
Holmes was efficient, throwing 58 of 87 pitches for strikes and earning his fourth quality start of the year. It marked the second time in nine outings the 30-year-old walked only one batter, and he's now yielded three earned runs or fewer eight times. He'll carry a 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 38:22 K:BB across 47.1 innings into a home matchup against the Nationals next weekend.
More News
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Limits Cubs in no-decision•
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Start getting skipped Wednesday•
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Subpar showing in no-decision•
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Quality start in win Friday•
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Falls short of five-inning mark•
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Allows three runs in four frames•