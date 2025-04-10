Holmes completed four scoreless innings against Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing three hits and issuing four walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision.

There were definitely positives to take away from Holmes' performance, as he notched 12 whiffs en route to six punchouts while holding the Phillies scoreless. However, the right-hander was very inefficient -- he needed 104 pitches to get through four innings due in part to issuing four free passes. Holmes has struggled with his control early in the campaign, handing out eight walks across his first nine innings, though he's also racked up 11 strikeouts in that span. His inability to complete more than four innings in his first two starts (he also has a one-inning relief appearance) isn't promising, but Holmes will likely stick in the rotation even when Spencer Strider (elbow) returns to the big-league club given that Reynaldo Lopez is set for an extended absence after undergoing shoulder surgery Tuesday.