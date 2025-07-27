Holmes will be placed on the injured list due to right elbow tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Holmes threw 81 pitches over four innings in a start against Texas on Saturday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts. After the game, manager Brian Snitker said the right-hander dealt with elbow tightness during the outing and will be placed on the injured list to get checked out. Holmes' injury is another in what has been a devastating season for the team's rotation -- Chris Sale (ribs), Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) and AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) are all also currently on the IL.