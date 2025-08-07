Holmes (elbow) believes he could be ready to throw simulated games by November, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander will miss the rest of the 2025 season after being diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his elbow, but Holmes is attempting to recover without surgery. "If everything goes well, I'll be throwing simulated games at the beginning of November," Holmes said Wednesday. The 29-year-old indicated that his decision was prompted by a lack of symptoms other pitchers typically report before undergoing Tommy John surgery, such as hearing a pop from his elbow due to a complete tear, or feeling numbness in his arm. Should his rehab not go according to plan, surgery this winter would still be an option, as he would miss the entire 2026 campaign whether he went under the knife now or in November.