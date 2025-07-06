Holmes (4-8) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

While he was ultimately outdueled by Trevor Rogers in a 2-1 loss, Holmes delivered another strong performance Sunday. The right-hander has pitched to a 1.86 ERA over his last five starts (29 innings) while striking out 41 in that span. Overall, Holmes sports a 3.44 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 118:48 K:BB across 102 innings this season. He's currently slated to face the Cardinals on the road his next time out.