Holmes allowed six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus Arizona on Saturday.

Holmes allowed three of the four homers Eugenio Suarez swatted in the 19th four-homer performance in major-league history. Luckily for Holmes, he did a somewhat decent job of keeping Arizona off base -- two of Suarez's homers off him were solo shots. Prior to Saturday, Holmes hadn't dealt with too much trouble keeping the ball down, but he has walked three or more batters in four of his five starts this season. The 29-year-old right-hander is now at a 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 26:17 K:BB across 28 innings over six appearances in 2025. Holmes' spot in the rotation looks safe for now, as Atlanta is missing Spencer Strider (hamstring) and Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder). However, Holmes is a risky fantasy option in his next projected start, which is lined up to be at home versus the Dodgers.