Braves' Grant Holmes: Starting against Rockies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmes will start Sunday against the Rockies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Chris Sale was originally scheduled to start, but Atlanta will push him back to its upcoming series against the Mets. Holmes will draw a more favorable matchup as a result, but he has a 5.65 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across his last 14.1 innings and three starts.
