Holmes gave up two hits and three walks over 2.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. He struck out three.

Facing a mostly young split-squad Baltimore lineup that included Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers, Holmes built up to 58 pitches, but only 31 of them were strikes. The 29-year-old right-hander sports a 7:5 K:BB through 7.1 spring innings, and while he hasn't given up a run yet, Holmes' inability to find the strike zone consistently is a little worrying for an Atlanta rotation that can't afford any more attrition with Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Hurston Waldrep (elbow) and AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) all set to miss significant time.